Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell to throw out ceremonial first pitches at World Series Game 7

The Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals will play for the title during Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday.

The World Series will wrap up at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Former Houston Astros and Hall of Famers Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio will throw out the ceremonial first pitches. They will simultaneously make the toss.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will make the “Play Ball!” call.

The National Anthem will be performed by Texas country music artist Cody Johnson. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will present our nation’s colors.

Fans with a ticket to the game can attend the Post Season Street Fest before the game from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Crawford Street. There will be live music, food trucks, games and more.

You can watch the World Series on FOX 26.