Bills fans donating to kicker's favorite cat rescue charity despite field goal miss

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from WED 5:09 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Waller County
18
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:00 AM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:20 PM CST until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:32 AM CST until SAT 4:48 AM CST, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CST until MON 2:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:15 PM CST until FRI 1:30 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from WED 7:42 AM CST until WED 1:45 PM CST, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flood Warning
from WED 7:48 AM CST until WED 1:45 PM CST, Grimes County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Colorado County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:24 PM CST until THU 10:16 PM CST, Colorado County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:50 AM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:30 AM CST, Brazoria County
Flood Warning
from WED 7:45 AM CST until WED 1:45 PM CST, Austin County, Washington County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 10:42 AM CST until WED 7:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Bills fans donating to kicker's favorite cat rescue charity despite field goal miss

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Sports
FOX TV Digital Team
Tyler-Bass.jpg article

Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills misses a 44 yard field goal attempt against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/G

Expand

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass is getting support after his missed field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC playoffs. 

Many from the Bills' passionate fanbase are donating to one of Bass’ favorite charities, Ten Lives, a cat rescue organization based in Blasdell, New York, the New York Post reported. 

Bass serves as an ambassador for the group, which has received $22 donations. The group shared with USA Today that so far, they have collected more than 600 donations exceeding $14,000.

RELATED: The Buffalo Bills will pay you to clear snow before Sunday's game

Bass deactivated his social media accounts after he allegedly received death threats and harassment from some upset about Sunday’s game. 

But despite the negativity, the 26-year-old is gaining support. 

Ten Lives took to Instagram to rally around Bass writing "WE STAND WITH TYLER BASS. DON’T BULLY OUR FRIEND We just heard the terrible news that Tyler Bass is receiving threats after yesterday’s game and our phones are ringing off the hook from people who want to donate $22 to Ten Lives Club in Tyler’s name."

"Tyler doesn’t deserve any of the hate he’s receiving. He’s an excellent football player and an even better person who took the time to help our organization and rescue cats last year. Leave our friend alone."

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 