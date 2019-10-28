Astros return to Houston with 3-2 lead in the World Series

The Astros are returning home to Houston with a 3-2 lead in the World Series.

The team arrived at Minute Maid Park just before 5 a.m. Monday.

The Astros beat the Washington Nationals 7-1 Sunday night in Washington, D.C.

The Astros went to Washington, D.C., trailing 0-2 in the World Series, after losing the first two games at home. They then won all three games at Nationals Park.

The best-of-seven series will wrap up in Houston. Game 6 is Tuesday night.

You can watch the World Series on FOX 26.