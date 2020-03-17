Expand / Collapse search

Astro's pitcher Verlander undergoes surgery to right groin

HOUSTON - Houston Astros' Justin Verlander underwent a surgical procedure on his right groin Tuesday, Astros General Manager James Click announced.

The right-handed pitcher is expected to be out for approximately six weeks.

Verlander’s first start in Spring Training was delayed until March 3 due to discomfort in his right groin.

He ended up making two starts this Spring, posting a 3.86 ERA in 4.2 innings of work with four strikeouts.

“Initially, the hope was that physical therapy would be the proper course of action,” Click said. “However, after a recent setback in his rehab, the medical staff recommended that a surgical procedure was necessary. The early prognosis is that Justin will be out for about six weeks.”

The news comes just a day after the MLB announced it would push back Opening Day with no determined start date as of yet.

