ALCS Game 2: Astros vs Yankees

The Houston Astros look to take a 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees.

Justin Verlander struck out 11 in six strong innings and Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick and Jeremy Peña all homered to power the Houston Astros to a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees in their AL Championship Series opener Wednesday night.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros celebrates a home run with Jose Altuve #27 during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October

FOX 26's Mark Berman caught up with former Astros ace, Roy Oswalt before the game, and he is not surprised by the success of the team over the years.

Alex Bregman blasts a 3-run home run in the 3rd inning to give the Astros the lead.