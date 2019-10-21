2019 World Series schedule: How to watch Houston Astros and Washington Nationals

article

The World Series matchup is set: The Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.

The World Series begins October 22 in Houston. All games will air on FOX 26.

The Houston Astros will open the best-of-seven series with Game 1 and Game 2 at Minute Maid Park on October 22 and October 23.

Game 3, Game 4 and, if necessary, Game 5 will be at Nationals Park on October 25, October 26 and October 27.

If Game 6 is necessary, the teams will travel back to Houston. The series would then wrap up at Minute Maid Park in Game 6 or Game 7 on October 29 and October 30.

WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: October 22, 7 p.m. CT, Minute Maid Park

Game 2: October 23, 7 p.m. CT, Minute Maid Park

Game 3: October 25, 7 p.m. CT, Nationals Park

Game 4: October 26, 7 p.m. CT, Nationals Park

Game 5 (if necessary): October 27, 7 p.m. CT, Nationals Park

Game 6 (if necessary): October 29, 7 p.m. CT, Minute Maid Park

Game 7 (if necessary): October 30, 7 p.m. CT, Minute Maid Park