Check your route: List of street closures, parking updates for 2019 World Series

The following streets surrounding Minute Maid Park will be closed starting at 3 p.m. for the 2019 World Series home games on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and Wednesday, Oct. 23:

Congress between LaBranch and Chartres

Crawford between Franklin and Capitol

Texas between LaBranch and Chartres

Hamilton between Franklin and Capitol

Chenevert between Franklin and Congress

Jackson between Franklin and Congress

Jackson between Texas and Capitol

Avenida de las Americas between Texas and Capitol

Chenevert between Texas and Capitol

Preston between LaBranch and Crawford

Preston between Hamilton and Chartres

The Houston Police Department encourages those attending the game to arrive early and be aware of no parking signs surrounding the stadium. In an effort to reduce traffic around Minute Maid Park, METRO is encouraging fans to use the light rail to get to the stadium by offering free rides to World Series ticket holders.

Ride share and taxi service drop-off and pick-up will also be located at La Branch and Preston.

For up-to-date traffic information, go to the Houston Transtar website.