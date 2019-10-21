Check your route: List of street closures, parking updates for 2019 World Series
HOUSTON - The following streets surrounding Minute Maid Park will be closed starting at 3 p.m. for the 2019 World Series home games on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and Wednesday, Oct. 23:
- Congress between LaBranch and Chartres
- Crawford between Franklin and Capitol
- Texas between LaBranch and Chartres
- Hamilton between Franklin and Capitol
- Chenevert between Franklin and Congress
- Jackson between Franklin and Congress
- Jackson between Texas and Capitol
- Avenida de las Americas between Texas and Capitol
- Chenevert between Texas and Capitol
- Preston between LaBranch and Crawford
- Preston between Hamilton and Chartres
The Houston Police Department encourages those attending the game to arrive early and be aware of no parking signs surrounding the stadium. In an effort to reduce traffic around Minute Maid Park, METRO is encouraging fans to use the light rail to get to the stadium by offering free rides to World Series ticket holders.
Ride share and taxi service drop-off and pick-up will also be located at La Branch and Preston.
For up-to-date traffic information, go to the Houston Transtar website.