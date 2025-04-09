Expand / Collapse search

What do you think of the 90-day pause on most tariffs? | Tell 26

By
Published  April 9, 2025 3:31pm CDT
Tariffs
FOX 26 Houston

President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs on America’s trading partners took effect on Wednesday.

At about 12:30 p.m. CST, Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, except for China, which he has since raised to 125%. 

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later old reporters that President Trump was pausing his so-called ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on most of the country’s biggest trading partners, but maintaining his 10% tariff on nearly all global imports.

Let us know in the TELL 26 poll: What do you think about the 90-day pause on most tariffs?

Featured

Tariff pause live updates: Trump hikes China tariffs further, lowers all others
article

Tariff pause live updates: Trump hikes China tariffs further, lowers all others

Trump’s sweeping new tariffs took effect on Wednesday morning, but by the afternoon, nearly all of them were lowered and paused -- except for China, which he hit with a 125% import tax.

TariffsMoneyEconomyDonald J. Trump