Should Texas lawmakers ban SNAP benefits from being used on junk food? | Tell 26 poll

At the state capitol, lawmakers are debating a bill that would prevent people from using SNAP benefits on junk food.

Tell 26 what you think: should the legislature ban people from using SNAP benefits to buy junk food?

What is SB 379?

The backstory:

SB 379 would prohibit non-healthy items from being purchased with "SNAP", also known as food stamps.

That means it would no longer allow the purchase of items, such as soda, energy drinks, candy, and chips.

Republican Senator Mayes Middleton of Galveston filed the bill, arguing it's to get back to the intent of the SNAP program and focus on nutrition.

Critics say people using SNAP should be able to have choices when it comes to their families food.

