POLL: How will you spend your stimulus check?

Americans are anxiously awaiting for their stimulus payment to hit their bank accounts.

According to the Treasury Department, roughly 80 million people should see the money on Wednesday.

If you checked your account and didn't see any extra money in there, be sure to check throughout the day.

Otherwise, the IRS has launched a tracking tool to allow taxpayers a way to see when their stimulus money will arrive and confirm how they want to be paid.

But if you're receiving a check, what do you plan on doing with the money first? Is it going to much-needed groceries? Will you be paying for housing? Or is it going to something else? Let us know.

