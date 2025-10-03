Expand / Collapse search

'Zour Stash': Austin County taskforce seized 6,500 pounds of illegal narcotics

By
Published  October 3, 2025 1:03pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • More than 6,500 pounds of illegal narcotics have been seized by Austin County law enforcement.
    • Officials say the products included illegal THC edibles, vape cartridges, and liquids, some of which were made to look like candy or snacks.

AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - Austin County authorities announced the seizure of a large amount of illegal narcotics on Thursday while conducting an operation alongside other agencies.

6,500 pounds of illegal narcotics seized

What we know:

Westside Narcotics Task Force members intercepted about 6,500 pounds of illegal THC products at a facility in Waller, Texas with the help of the Houston Police Department Narcotics Division.

Courtesy of Austin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The products included illegal THC edibles, vape cartridges, and liquids, some of which were made to look like candy or snacks. A picture shared by the sheriff's office shows one box with a candy design but labeled with the name ‘Zour Stash’.

SUGGESTED: 17-year-old charged with murder of 15-year-old teen in Houston

According to officials, a lot of the packages were vacuum sealed by those involved as a way to hide the smell from law enforcement, K9s.

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

What we don't know:

It has not been reported if any suspects were taken into custody. 

The Source: Information provided by the Austin County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

Crime and Public SafetyAustin County