'Zour Stash': Austin County taskforce seized 6,500 pounds of illegal narcotics
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - Austin County authorities announced the seizure of a large amount of illegal narcotics on Thursday while conducting an operation alongside other agencies.
6,500 pounds of illegal narcotics seized
What we know:
Westside Narcotics Task Force members intercepted about 6,500 pounds of illegal THC products at a facility in Waller, Texas with the help of the Houston Police Department Narcotics Division.
Courtesy of Austin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
The products included illegal THC edibles, vape cartridges, and liquids, some of which were made to look like candy or snacks. A picture shared by the sheriff's office shows one box with a candy design but labeled with the name ‘Zour Stash’.
According to officials, a lot of the packages were vacuum sealed by those involved as a way to hide the smell from law enforcement, K9s.
The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.
What we don't know:
It has not been reported if any suspects were taken into custody.
The Source: Information provided by the Austin County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.