'Zour Stash': Austin County taskforce seized 6,500 pounds of illegal narcotics

The Brief More than 6,500 pounds of illegal narcotics have been seized by Austin County law enforcement. Officials say the products included illegal THC edibles, vape cartridges, and liquids, some of which were made to look like candy or snacks.



Austin County authorities announced the seizure of a large amount of illegal narcotics on Thursday while conducting an operation alongside other agencies.

6,500 pounds of illegal narcotics seized

What we know:

Westside Narcotics Task Force members intercepted about 6,500 pounds of illegal THC products at a facility in Waller, Texas with the help of the Houston Police Department Narcotics Division.

Courtesy of Austin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The products included illegal THC edibles, vape cartridges, and liquids, some of which were made to look like candy or snacks. A picture shared by the sheriff's office shows one box with a candy design but labeled with the name ‘Zour Stash’.

SUGGESTED: 17-year-old charged with murder of 15-year-old teen in Houston

According to officials, a lot of the packages were vacuum sealed by those involved as a way to hide the smell from law enforcement, K9s.

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

What we don't know:

It has not been reported if any suspects were taken into custody.