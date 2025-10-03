17-year-old charged with murder of 15-year-old teen in Houston

The Brief Braelin James, 17, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Kenneth Payne, 15. On Sept. 19, police say Payne was shot at a convenience store in the 5330 block of North Braeswood Boulevard. Investigators say two groups were initially involved in a physical altercation.



Charges have been filed against the suspect accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old at a convenience store back in Meyerland.

North Braeswood shooting suspect arrested

The backstory:

Houston Police say Braelin James, 17, has been charged with murdering Kenneth Payne on Sept. 19 in the 5330 block of North Braeswood Boulevard.

Investigators spoke to witnesses who said two groups were involved in a physical altercation at a gas station near the address on North Braeswood.

As the group was leaving, a suspect shot at their vehicle and hit 15-year-old Payne. He was taken to a nearby hospital on Beechnut Street where he was pronounced dead.

Officers identified James as the suspect in the shooting. He was arrested on Wednesday for unrelated charges and charged for his role in the shooting.