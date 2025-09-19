Houston crime: Juvenile shot, killed at convenience store, authorities investigating
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a deadly shooting on Friday night.
What we know:
According to officials, the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of North Braeswood at a convenience store.
Officials said a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital where the juvenile was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Officials have not identified the victim.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting as the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Houston Police Department Homicide