Houston crime: Juvenile shot, killed at convenience store, authorities investigating

The Brief The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a deadly shooting on Friday night. According to officials, the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of North Braeswood at a convenience store. Officials said a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital where the juvenile was pronounced dead.



The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a deadly shooting on Friday night.

What we know:

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of North Braeswood at a convenience store.

Officials said a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital where the juvenile was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the victim.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.