Expand / Collapse search

Houston crime: Juvenile shot, killed at convenience store, authorities investigating

By
Published  September 19, 2025 9:09pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a deadly shooting on Friday night. 
    • According to officials, the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of North Braeswood at a convenience store. 
    • Officials said a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital where the juvenile was pronounced dead. 

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a deadly shooting on Friday night. 

What we know:

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of North Braeswood at a convenience store. 

Officials said a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital where the juvenile was pronounced dead. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the victim. 

It's unclear what led up to the shooting as the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 

The Source: Houston Police Department Homicide

HoustonCrime and Public SafetyNews