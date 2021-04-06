Expand / Collapse search

Young man's body found in east Harris County after tip

Harris County
The sheriff's office says the body of an unidentified young man was found in east Harris County.

The sheriff’s office says a tip led to the discovery of a young man’s body in east Harris County.

The tip came in around 5 p.m. Monday, and authorities began a search in the 400 block of E Wallisville Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the body of a man, believed to be a young adult, was found along a fence line behind a church.

Authorities say he appears to have stab wounds. He has not been identified.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

