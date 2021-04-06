Young man's body found in east Harris County after tip

The sheriff’s office says a tip led to the discovery of a young man’s body in east Harris County.

The tip came in around 5 p.m. Monday, and authorities began a search in the 400 block of E Wallisville Road.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to the sheriff’s office, the body of a man, believed to be a young adult, was found along a fence line behind a church.

Authorities say he appears to have stab wounds. He has not been identified.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Advertisement

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS