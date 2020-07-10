Young child hit by vehicle in northwest Harris County

article

A young child was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the child was struck by a vehicle in the 13000 block of Kuykendahl Road.

Life Flight responded to the scene.

All southbound lanes of Kuykendahl Road were completely shut down by emergency crews and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.