YMCA seeks donations for annual Operation Backpack

YMCA of Greater Houston is launching its 17th annual Operation Backpack.

The annual donation program aims to provide school supplies and backpacks to students in need in the Greater Houston Area. Donations will be accepted throughout July, until August 6.

According to the YMCA, 28.8% of children under the age of 17 live in poverty. When they are equipped with necessary school supplies for the year, their grades and behavior improve.

With the return of in-person classes, YMCA is inviting Houstonians to donate to those students who do not have the funds for school supplies and backpacks, so that they can have the tools necessary to excel for both learning and confidence.

Participants can assist via online donations, texting YMCABACKPACK to 24365, scanning a QR code, and at your local HEB in-store or online to accomplish the YMCA’s goal of impacting 30,000 Houston Area Youth.

