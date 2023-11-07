Yelp North Houston is inviting residents to enjoy a night of a cultural journey with local Houston businesses.

From Nov. 15 to Dec. 15, Yelp North Houston and the business featured in their 2023 Top 25 Places to Eat in Houston are inviting customers to enjoy complimentary and discounted experiences from a select few businesses as part of their Taste Around the World For the Holidays event.

The bonus part? The events and experiences are free and open to the public as long as you have a Yelp profile to RSVP!

Other highlights for the event include an Instagram giveaway for a complete holiday meal with one of Yelp's Top 4 Winners, complimentary and discounted experiences with the Top 4 Winners on this list, enjoying live music with unique experiences and performances, and more.

According to the event page on Yelp, guests can enjoy the following discounts by checking in at the business:

Tony's Italian Deli (Spring Location) | 1 free drink with purchase

Mercy House Global Market | 15% off of your order

Sorriso Modern Italian Kitchen | $5 off your Sorriso bill

Island Fin Poke | $1 off when you check-in

T Jin China Diner | 5% off your dine-in order

Umami Grill and Sushi | 1 free edamame

Red Salsa Tacos & More | 20% off of $20

Tarka Indian Kitchen | 10% off your order

Taste of Paris | 10% off your order

Nyam Nyam Café | 10% off entire purchase

Chimac | 1 free small side

Up Thai Kitchen | 1 free Thai Tea

Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet | 10% off buffet

Click here to read more about the event.