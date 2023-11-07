Yelp's Top 25 Places to Eat in North Houston, offering Taste Around The World promotion
HOUSTON - Yelp North Houston is inviting residents to enjoy a night of a cultural journey with local Houston businesses.
From Nov. 15 to Dec. 15, Yelp North Houston and the business featured in their 2023 Top 25 Places to Eat in Houston are inviting customers to enjoy complimentary and discounted experiences from a select few businesses as part of their Taste Around the World For the Holidays event.
SUGGESTED: Supreme Seafood & Suya in Richmond: Checking out the menu
The bonus part? The events and experiences are free and open to the public as long as you have a Yelp profile to RSVP!
Other highlights for the event include an Instagram giveaway for a complete holiday meal with one of Yelp's Top 4 Winners, complimentary and discounted experiences with the Top 4 Winners on this list, enjoying live music with unique experiences and performances, and more.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
According to the event page on Yelp, guests can enjoy the following discounts by checking in at the business:
- Tony's Italian Deli (Spring Location) | 1 free drink with purchase
- Mercy House Global Market | 15% off of your order
- Sorriso Modern Italian Kitchen | $5 off your Sorriso bill
- Island Fin Poke | $1 off when you check-in
- T Jin China Diner | 5% off your dine-in order
- Umami Grill and Sushi | 1 free edamame
- Red Salsa Tacos & More | 20% off of $20
- Tarka Indian Kitchen | 10% off your order
- Taste of Paris | 10% off your order
- Nyam Nyam Café | 10% off entire purchase
- Chimac | 1 free small side
- Up Thai Kitchen | 1 free Thai Tea
- Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet | 10% off buffet