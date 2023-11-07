Supreme Seafood and Suya is the latest addition to Houston's incredibly diverse food scene.

Owner Charles Arogbonio opened his restaurant three months ago and his blend of "Lagos meets Alief" menu creations has been a hit with customers so far.

In Nigeria, Suya is a blend of unique spices used to flavor different meats which gives the food a savory and spicy kick.

If you want less spice, just let them know when you place your order, and they will be happy to take care of you.

Visit at 7039 FM 1464, Richmond, TX 77407 and learn more at www.supremeseafoodandsuya.com