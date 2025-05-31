Deadly crash near Yellowstone Park: Harris County man at fault, Idaho police say

The Brief Seven people died following a car collision near Yellowstone Park in early May. A 25-year-old from Humble, Texas, was identified as one of the people who died. Idaho police say the man's blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.



Idaho State Police have released more information on a deadly car crash near Yellowstone Park that involved a man from Harris County.

Deadly Yellowstone crash involving Humble man

What we know:

The crash happened on May 1 on a highway about 16 miles west of Yellowstone National Park, according to the Associated Press.

Officials say 25-year-old Isaih Moreno of Humble, Texas, was driving a pickup truck that collided with a van that was taking tourists to Yellowstone.

Police say the Dodge Ram pickup was driving west when it crossed the center line and crashed into the van that was going east.

Moreno was among seven people who were killed in the crash. Idaho police say he was driving the pickup truck.

In an update on Friday, police said the driver at fault had a blood alcohol content of 0.20, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

‘A wake-up call’

What they're saying:

According to Idaho State Police, alcohol-related crashes are one of the leading causes of traffic deaths in the state.

The crash near Yellowstone happened as Idaho entered the 100 Deadliest Days, which police say is the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when traffic deaths tend to rise.

In the Friday update, Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department said they're urging drivers to make "safe, sober choices."

"This tragedy should be a wake-up call," ISP Captain Chris Weadick said. "No one plans to cause a crash or take a life when they get behind the wheel, but choices have consequences. Impaired driving isn’t just illegal — it’s deadly. If you see someone unfit to drive, speak up. Lives depend on it."