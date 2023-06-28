Xylene spill at Medical Center research lab causes temporary evacuation

A chemical spill at a hospital in Houston's medical center resulted in a temporary evacuation Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. in one of the research towers at the Texas Children's Hospital on Fannin St. Emergency responders with the Houston Fire Department rushed to the scene and absorbed what was later discovered to be Xylene, a volatile liquid.

We're told no patients were around during the incident.

Emergency crews also requested the building engineer to divert all air handlers to exhaust the building air and finish evacuating the building.

We're told at least two people took themselves to the hospital but no additional injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.