WWII veteran carried to his seat by fellow Trump supporters at Phoenix campaign rally

By Ty Brennan and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
PHOENIX - A World War II veteran was carried to his seat by fellow Trump supporters at his campaign stop in Phoenix Wednesday.

Two men were seen carrying down 100-year-old Ervin Julian to his seat at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum while the crowd cheered and chanted "U.S.A."

Julian was even acknowledged by President Donald Trump during the rally. Trump signed Julian's hat and gave him a coin.

Supporters camped outside the venue overnight to get into the building Wednesday afternoon for Trump's speech at 7 p.m.

