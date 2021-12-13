Wounded suspect charged after officer-involved shooting in east Houston

article

The Houston Police Department says a man who fired shots at police officers was wounded when the officers returned fire.

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Marc Anthony Limon. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer.

Limon was transported to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition. The officers were not injured.

The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. Friday in the 10200 block of Valencia Drive.

HPD officers had responded to a call about a family disturbance at a home, but the suspect wasn’t at the scene when police arrived.

According to HPD, during the investigation, an officer saw the suspect, Limon, driving by at a distance.

Officers caught up to him and tried to conduct a traffic stop, police say, but the suspect fled and a pursuit ensued.

Police say Limon drove back to the scene of the disturbance, got out of his vehicle armed with a shotgun and fired several rounds at the officers.

According to HPD, the officers, fearing for their lives, returned fire. Limon was struck.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported Limon to the hospital.

HPD identified the officers who discharged their duty weapons as Officers C. Casarez, D. Garcia and D. Gil.

Officers Casarez, Garcia and Gil are assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division and were sworn in as officers in November 2020, May 2021, and July 2006, respectively.

As is customary in officer-involved shooting incidents in the Houston city limits, this case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.