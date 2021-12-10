Man shot in gunfight with Houston police after threatening 'to kill' family member

Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in east Houston Friday night, where the suspect was injured.

We're told the Houston Police Department was called out to the 10200 block of Valencia Dr. around 1:15 p.m. During a press conference with Asst. Chief Tien shared preliminary information, saying the incident began as a family disturbance, where a relative was threatening another to "kill them."

Responding officers were told the family member left the home and his car was found allegedly returning to the home and brandishing a weapon after authorities tried pulling him over.

A chase ensued but shortly afterward, the unidentified man got out of his car and began shooting at the police.

A brief gunfight ensued and about three officers shot back, and he was injured and rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery but is expected to survive. No officers were injured during the incident.

Asst. Chief Tien noted it's a complex incident and there will be several investigations conducted by multiple parties including their Internal Affairs Division.

Two of the officers are in their first year of service with the HPD, one is in his 20s, the other is in his 30s. While the third officer is said to be in his 40s and has about 16 years of service. Per protocol, the officers will be placed on administrative duties until the investigation is complete.

FOX 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.