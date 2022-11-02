World Series Game 4 - Astros vs. Phillies | Astros lead 4-0 after big 5th inning

article

World Series Game 3 did not go in the Houston Astros' favor as they were shut out by the Philadelphia Phillies, 7-0.

The team is looking for a win in Game 4 tonight to tie up the series and fans are remaining hopeful.

In the first inning in Game 4, the Astros were unable to get any runs on the board.

In the bottom of the first inning, it was a 1-2-3 inning for Christian Javier.

In the top of the second inning, Kyle Tucker got on base with a lead off double.

Tucker also put on quite the base-running clinic in the second inning outrunning the throw to third base.

However, the Astros came up empty in the top of the second inning.

The score remains 0-0 after two innings of play.

After three innings, the score remains 0-0 in Game 4 of the World Series.

In the top of the 4th inning, the Astros were able to get back-to-back base hits, but were unable to score any runs.

In the bottom of the 4th inning, starting pitcher Cristian Javier has been flawless against the Phillies lineup. Score remains 0-0 after four innings.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Astros currently have the bases loaded with no outs.

The Houston Astros have taken the lead in the top of the fifth inning after Yordan Alvarez was hit by a pitch.

A two run double by Alex Bregman to right field scores two additional runs. Astros now lead 3-0.

A SAC fly to center field scored an additional run for the Astros. Astros lead 4-0.

This story will be updated as the game progresses.