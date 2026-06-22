World Cup Houston: Portugal, Uzbekistan fan walks planned for Tuesday
HOUSTON - Houston Stadium is gearing up to host another FIFA World Cup Match! They're welcoming Portugal back for a second time as they face Uzbekistan.
Fans of both teams can look forward to fan walks taking place ahead of the match to build the excitement.
Portugal fan walk
If you're in town to support Portugal, the fan walk is taking place at 9 a.m. starting at the Smith Lands South Parking Lot near the Texas Medical Center.
Uzbekistan fan walk
Uzbekistan fans can meet at Helix Park for their parade to the stadium which starts at 9 a.m. Supporters can begin gathering at 7 a.m. with Plov, a traditional rice dish, being distributed at 7:30 a.m.
The Source: Information provided by FIFA World Cup Houston and Portugal's official Instagram