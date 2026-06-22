World Cup Houston: Portugal, Uzbekistan fan walks planned for Tuesday

The Brief Portugal fans can attend a fan walk on Tuesday starting at Smith Lands South Parking Lot near the Texas Medical Center. Uzbekistan supporters will have a fan walk at Helix Park. Both teams will face off at Houston Stadium at noon Central Time on Tuesday.



Houston Stadium is gearing up to host another FIFA World Cup Match! They're welcoming Portugal back for a second time as they face Uzbekistan.

Fans of both teams can look forward to fan walks taking place ahead of the match to build the excitement.

Portugal fan walk

If you're in town to support Portugal, the fan walk is taking place at 9 a.m. starting at the Smith Lands South Parking Lot near the Texas Medical Center.

Uzbekistan fan walk

Uzbekistan fans can meet at Helix Park for their parade to the stadium which starts at 9 a.m. Supporters can begin gathering at 7 a.m. with Plov, a traditional rice dish, being distributed at 7:30 a.m.