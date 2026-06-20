Harris Co. deputies investigating after 2 found dead at body shop

The Brief Homicide detectives are responding to a Houston auto body shop Saturday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two men were found dead inside a vehicle. The identities and cause of death for the victims have not been released.



Harris County deputies are investigating after two men were found dead at an auto body shop Saturday.

What we know:

Deputies responded to an auto body shop in the 13600 block of Reeveston Road where they located two men dead inside a vehicle, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are responding to the scene.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims or cause of death have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.