Harris Co. deputies investigating after 2 found dead at body shop
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County deputies are investigating after two men were found dead at an auto body shop Saturday.
What we know:
Deputies responded to an auto body shop in the 13600 block of Reeveston Road where they located two men dead inside a vehicle, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are responding to the scene.
What we don't know:
The identities of the victims or cause of death have not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.