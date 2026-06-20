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Harris Co. deputies investigating after 2 found dead at body shop

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Published June 20, 2026 9:47 AM CDT
Published June 20, 2026 9:47 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Homicide detectives are responding to a Houston auto body shop Saturday.
    • Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two men were found dead inside a vehicle.
    • The identities and cause of death for the victims have not been released.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County deputies are investigating after two men were found dead at an auto body shop Saturday.

What we know:

Deputies responded to an auto body shop in the 13600 block of Reeveston Road where they located two men dead inside a vehicle, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are responding to the scene.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims or cause of death have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

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