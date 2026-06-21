FIFA Fan Festival attendance tops 107,000 as Houston welcomes visitors from around the world

The Brief FIFA Fan Festival welcomed 107,622 attendees between June 11 and June 17. Attendance exceeded Host Committee projections by roughly 30%. Visitors from countries including Mexico, Egypt and DR Congo are helping bring a global atmosphere to Houston.



Houston's FIFA Fan Festival is drawing larger crowds than expected as visitors from around the world gather downtown to celebrate the FIFA World Cup.

According to the Houston Host Committee, the festival welcomed 107,622 attendees between June 11 and June 17, surpassing attendance projections by roughly 30 percent.

Bigger Than Expected:

The Host Committee says fans have been lining up hours before gates open to take part in the festivities.

Demand was especially strong on the tournament's opening day. Organizers say the festival reached capacity just 40 minutes after opening ahead of the Mexico-South Africa match and has reached capacity multiple times since.

The turnout comes as Houston hosts several FIFA World Cup matches and welcomes fans from across the globe.

Global Crowd in Houston:

Throughout the tournament, visitors from countries including Mexico, Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo have traveled to Houston to watch matches and experience the atmosphere surrounding the event.

Many told FOX 26 they were enjoying their time in the city and the opportunity to be part of a global celebration of soccer.

ZAPOPAN, MEXICO - MARCH 31: Axel Tuanzebe of Congo DR celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off tournament final match between Congo DR and Jamaica at Estadio Guadalajara on March 31, 2026 in Zapo Expand

One visitor from the Democratic Republic of Congo said attending the tournament was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"I made the right decision. I'm here from the Democratic Republic of Congo. You just can't buy happiness like this. It's once in a lifetime, and I am just so pleased to be a part of this moment."

Houston's Global Moment:

City leaders and tournament organizers have repeatedly said they hope the FIFA World Cup will help showcase Houston to an international audience and strengthen the city's reputation as a destination for tourism, business and major sporting events.

The early attendance figures suggest that effort is already gaining traction.

With more matches still ahead, organizers expect thousands more visitors to make their way through Houston before the tournament advances to the knockout stage.