East Freeway vehicle hit by airborne driver, 3 hospitalized

The Brief A two-car crash was reported on I-10 early Sunday. A driver allegedly lost control on the feeder road, went airborne onto the freeway, and struck another vehicle. Three people were hospitalized.



Three people were hospitalized early Sunday after a vehicle reportedly went airborne and struck another vehicle on the East Freeway.

Houston East Freeway: Crash involving airborne driver

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Waco Street exit.

According to police, witnesses said a Ford Explorer was speeding on the feeder road and lost control. The vehicle went airborne over an embankment, landed on the freeway, and struck a vehicle on that freeway.

(Footage courtesy of OnScene)

The vehicle that was hit reportedly had four people inside. Two of those people were sent to a hospital. Officials say they are expected to recover.

The driver of the Explorer was also taken to a hospital and was last said to be in critical condition.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

Other details on what led up to the crash are not available.