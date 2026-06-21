East Freeway vehicle hit by airborne driver, 3 hospitalized
HOUSTON - Three people were hospitalized early Sunday after a vehicle reportedly went airborne and struck another vehicle on the East Freeway.
Houston East Freeway: Crash involving airborne driver
What we know:
The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Waco Street exit.
According to police, witnesses said a Ford Explorer was speeding on the feeder road and lost control. The vehicle went airborne over an embankment, landed on the freeway, and struck a vehicle on that freeway.
(Footage courtesy of OnScene)
The vehicle that was hit reportedly had four people inside. Two of those people were sent to a hospital. Officials say they are expected to recover.
The driver of the Explorer was also taken to a hospital and was last said to be in critical condition.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
Other details on what led up to the crash are not available.
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police