New York Times announces changes to Wordle

article

Wordle is undergoing some changes again.

The popular word puzzle game will now have words chosen by the New York Times instead of the preset database of words picked by its creator, Josh Wardle (Wordle is a play on his last name).

This change comes after the Times announced a new dedicated editor for Wordle.

"The game will have a Times-curated word list and will be programmed and tested like the Spelling Bee and the Crossword," the paper said, referring to other Times word games.

Another change players will notice is that the word of the day will not be a plural that ends with "es" or "s."

"That is, the answer will never be FOXES or SPOTS, but it might be GEESE or FUNGI," the paper added. "As the game is currently designed, FOXES or SPOTS can be used as a guess word to help narrow down the answer, but FOXES or SPOTS will not be the answer."

The paper urged players to refresh their browsers to make sure they stay synced with the rest of the users.

The game has remained largely unchanged since the Times bought it from Wardle in January, aside from a cleansing of the original word database.

RELATED: Wordle now has a new recommended starting word



