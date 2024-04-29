A group of visitors at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo witnessed a brown bear scarfing down several ducklings in her habitat last week.

In a TikTok video posted by Rachelle, the bear, named Juniper, is seen watching the mother duck and her ducklings in the water before diving in and devouring the ducklings one at a time on April 23.

According to Rachelle, this happened during her daughter's birthday party, where there were several children and adults.

"Thanks, Juniper!" Rachel said.

The zoo said Juniper is a 2-year-old coastal brown bear from Anchorage, Alaska, where she was found roaming alone near an air force base. Her name was inspired by the plant found in the Cascades of Washington state.

According to the zoo’s bear keepers, Juniper is known to have a goofy personality and is the resident comedian. She is commonly seen with a stick or root ball in her mouth. They also said she has a big presence and is boisterous.

Storyful contributed to this report.

