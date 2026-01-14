Vehicle crashes into Houston house on Carnelian Drive
HOUSTON - A group of teens ran after crashing into a house in southwest Houston on Wednesday morning, police say.
What we know:
The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. on Carnelian Drive, near Westpark Tollway and S Kirkwood Road.
Police say several teen boys got out of the car and ran away. Police set up a perimeter to search for them.
No injuries have been reported.
What we don't know:
The investigation is in the preliminary stages. It's unclear what caused the crash.
No one involved has been identified, and there are no descriptions of the teens.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.