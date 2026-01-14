The Brief A car crashed into a house on Carnelian Drive. Police say a group of teens ran from the scene. There are no reports of injuries at this time.



A group of teens ran after crashing into a house in southwest Houston on Wednesday morning, police say.

What we know:

The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. on Carnelian Drive, near Westpark Tollway and S Kirkwood Road.

Police say several teen boys got out of the car and ran away. Police set up a perimeter to search for them.

No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

The investigation is in the preliminary stages. It's unclear what caused the crash.

No one involved has been identified, and there are no descriptions of the teens.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.