Women’s History Month: Caregivers, frontline workers focus of 2022 theme

March is Women’s History Month, and this year’s theme set by the National Women’s History Alliance is "Providing Healing, Promoting Hope."

The organization said it chose the theme as a tribute "to the ceaseless work of caregivers and frontline workers during this ongoing pandemic and also a recognition of the thousands of ways that women of all cultures have provided both healing and hope throughout history."

"The 2022 theme proudly honors those who, in both public and private life, provide healing and promote hope for the betterment of all," the organization’s website also stated.

The NWHA says women have always served as emotional and physical healers, dating back to ancient times. The alliance encourages communities to honor local women who serve in the roles.

"These are the women who, as counselors and clerics, artists and teachers, doctors, nurses, mothers, and grandmothers listen, ease suffering, restore dignity, and make decisions for our general as well as our personal welfare," the website states.

A 2019 study showed that over 60% of employees entering the healthcare industry are women in the U.S. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, more women are becoming doctors.

Several virtual events are also planned to commemorate the month.

Women’s History Month started as a national celebration in 1981 when Congress urged the president to designate March 7, 1982, as the beginning of "Women’s History Week."

Over the next five years, Congress continued to pass joint resolutions to declare "Women’s History Week" in March.

In 1987, the National Women’s History Project petitioned Congress to designated the entire month of March as "Women’s History Month."

Between 1988 and 1994, Congress passed additional resolutions requesting and authorizing the president to proclaim March of each year as Women’s History Month.

Since 1995, presidents have issued a series of annual proclamations designating the month of March as "Women’s History Month."

President Joe Biden has declared March 2022 as "Women’s History Month" in a proclamation.

"This Women’s History Month, as we reflect on the achievements of women and girls across the centuries and pay tribute to the pioneers who paved the way, let us recommit to the fight and help realize the deeply American vision of a more equal society where every person has a shot at pursuing the American dream," he said. " In doing so, we will advance economic growth, our health and safety, and the security of our Nation and the world."

