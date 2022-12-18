Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. That's where responding officers said a woman stabbed her boyfriend.

Neither his nor the woman's identity was released by the sheriff's office at this time.

It's unclear what transpired before the stabbing, but the unidentified man was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

No additional details were shared, as of this writing, so officials have not released information on charges, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.