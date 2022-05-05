Woman shoots man several times in northeast Harris County, deputies say

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting Thursday in northeast Houston where a man and woman were both hospitalized.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, however, preliminary information by deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office is it happened in the 8600 block of Easton Commons. Officials believe the incident stemmed from a possible domestic disturbance between an unidentified man and woman.

It's unclear what the disturbance was about, but say the woman shot the man several times. Both were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

No other information was made available, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it develops.