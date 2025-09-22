Woman saves $60,000 as professional house, pet sitter

The Brief A Seattle woman says she's saved $60,000 on rent by working as a full-time house sitter and pet sitter. She says she travels year-round, staying in other people's homes while they're away. She finds her house sitting opportunities through a global platform.



Amber Campbell tells our sister station FOX 13 in Seattle that the reactions vary when she tells people she is a full-time house and pet sitter. She travels throughout the year, staying in and watching other people’s homes and pets while they’re away.

How she got started

The backstory:

Two years ago, the mother of two says she became an empty nester and then lost her job as a marketing communications manager.

Campbell says she was paying $2,500 a month in rent for an apartment that she didn’t really like. So she put her things in storage and moved out.

Campbell says over the past two years, she’s lived in more than 40 homes, mostly in Washington state and California, saving $60,000 in rent.

"I would find it hard now to be stuck in the same place month after month after month. It's just wonderful. It's adventurous. I'm meeting so many wonderful people," she told FOX 13.

Campbell now works remotely as a freelance writer and life coach. And right now, she doesn’t miss having a place of her own.

She hopes to continue her adventure overseas, house sitting in places like Mexico, Portugal, New Zealand, and the UK.

What's next:

She’s booked through the end of October, and then she has a three-month sit starting in December. She says when she has a gap between bookings, she stays with friends or family or books a hotel or Airbnb.

She says she explored various platforms to find house and pet sitting opportunities. But she ended up paying a $135 annual membership fee to join TrustedHousesitters, a global community listing more than 7,000 house and pet sitting opportunities.