Woman linked to $3.3 million credit scheme arrested by Harris County officials

article

Officials in Harris County say a woman behind a $3.3 million credit scheme is behind bars.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office shared limited details Sunday, saying the unidentified woman is accused of fixing people's credit through illegal means.

As a result, investigators say she scammed several financial institutions out of $3.3 million in the process. A search warrant was executed on the woman's business and after recovering corroborating evidence, she was taken into custody.

Officials will be holding a press conference Monday at 10 a.m. at the Constable's office on Cypresswood in Spring to share elaborate details on the scheme.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.