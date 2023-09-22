Around 7 p.m. Friday evening, Houston police officers responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of Franklin and Travis Streets. Upon their arrival, officers discovered the lifeless body of an adult female at the scene.

According to police, the victim had been operating an electric scooter when she was struck by an 18-wheeler. The driver of the large truck, however, failed to stop at the scene and fled.

Law enforcement personnel have initiated a search for the 18-wheeler in question, with officers surveying the area in pursuit of the vehicle. Meanwhile, vehicle crimes investigators have been dispatched to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation, which includes efforts to identify potential surveillance camera footage and interviews with witnesses.

Police say the primary objective of this investigation is to obtain critical information, such as the license plate number of the involved vehicle, in order to swiftly locate the responsible party.