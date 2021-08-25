Woman killed in possible assault in NW Harris County parking lot, authorities say

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was killed during an incident on Wednesday evening.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident occurred on the 13000 block of State Highway 249.

Officials said deputies responded to a welfare check just after 8:30 p.m. and found a woman down in a parking lot.

Authorities said a woman was possibly assaulted by a man and woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

