Woman killed in possible assault in NW Harris County parking lot, authorities say

FOX 26 Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was killed during an incident on Wednesday evening. 

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident occurred on the 13000 block of State Highway 249. 

Officials said deputies responded to a welfare check just after 8:30 p.m. and found a woman down in a parking lot. 

Authorities said a woman was possibly assaulted by a man and woman. 

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 