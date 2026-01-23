Elderly man found shot, killed in Spring neighborhood: constable
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating after an elderly man was found shot dead in a Spring neighborhood on Friday.
Deadly shooting in Spring subdivision
What we know:
Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's deputies were called to a reported medical emergency on Pecan Brook Court in the Pinelakes Promenade subdivision.
When officials arrived, they found an elderly man outside with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by paramedics from the Klein Fire Department.
According to Constable Herman, the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.
The shooting is under investigation.
What we don't know:
Officials did not identify the victim.
There has been no suspect description provided.
