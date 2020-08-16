Woman killed in overnight crash in Houston, driver charged with intoxicated manslaughter

article

One woman is dead and another person is charged with intoxicated manslaughter following a deadly crash in Houston.



According to Sgt. J. Benavidez with the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division, the crash occurred on the 1900 block of S. Highway 59, just before midnight Sunday.



Benavidez said it was reported that a truck was traveling outbound on Highway 59, when the driver of the truck struck the right wall and his female passenger was ejected out of the vehicle.



The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Benavidez.



Authorities said the driver of the truck did stop a little ways up after the crash.



Benavidez said the driver was intoxicated.

District Attorney Sean Teare said they’ve accepted charges of intoxicated manslaughter, but the driver’s charges will be upgraded. However, the exact charges weren’t said.



No other vehicles were involved in the crash.