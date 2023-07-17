A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in northwest Harris County Sunday night.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says a woman was in the middle of the westbound lanes of FM 1960 when a tan Volkswagen Passat hit her around 11:00 p.m.

She was then taken to the hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced dead.

Deputies say the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with their investigation. Alcohol use appears not to be a factor in the crash, as deputies saw no signs of intoxication on the driver, and she was eventually released.

Authorities say the pedestrian was illegally crossing the street when the collision occurred.