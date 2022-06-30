Woman killed, another shot at North Harris County apartment complex

article

Authorities are investigating after one woman was killed and another was injured on Wednesday night.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred at the 200 block of Hollow Tree Lane.

Gonzalez said when deputies arrived, they found two adult females with gunshot wounds.

Both females were taken to the hospital. However, one of the two women was pronounced dead.

No additional details were released.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.