Woman killed after being dragged during carjacking in East Houston, suspect in custody

A suspect is now in custody following a carjacking that turned deadly in East Houston.



According to Houston police, officers received numerous calls of an accident and a robbery on the 600 block of Uvalde.

Authorities said when the first officer arrived, he located a man and several people pointed that he was involved in the incident and was taken into custody.



Upon further investigation, authorities said the man had gone into an auto parts store and stole some items. The employees chased him out of the store, across the street.



Police said that’s when he went to a church across the street and carjacked an SUV from an approximately 40-year-old woman who was getting into her vehicle.

During the carjacking, authorities said the woman was caught in the seat belt, but the man continued to drive the vehicle for four to five blocks, struck five or six vehicles, then lost control and struck the side of a building.



The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Her name has not yet been released.



The investigation into the case is ongoing.

