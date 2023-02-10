A man is charged after a fatal crash that killed one woman in southeast Houston.

Israel Arevalo Cocotl, 34, is charged with Driving While Intoxicated for the deadly crash at 7200 Galveston Road around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to officials, Cocotl was driving a black Ford F150 pickup truck with a woman passenger. Officers were told Cocotl and the woman, 25, were in an argument when the woman took off her seatbelt and left the truck while it was still moving.

The pickup truck struck reportedly hit the woman, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reports say officers questioned Cocotl determined he was intoxicated and took him into custody.

Officials consulted with members of the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Cocotl was subsequently charged.