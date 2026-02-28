Expand / Collapse search

Houstonian Iranian-Americans react to US-Israeli strikes on Iran: 'They've been waiting'

Published  February 28, 2026 5:37pm CST
Iranian Houston family celebrateS reports of supreme leader's death in US-Israeli strikes

The U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Tehran in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 28th. FOX 26's Angie Rodriguez spoke to an Iranian-American family in Houston who is celebrated the reported death of Iran's supreme leader.

The Brief

    • Information from the United States government continues to be released regarding the United States's joint military attack with Israel on Iran that took place February 28th.
    • One of those killed in the operation was Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
    • Some Iranian-Americans and Iranians living in the city of Houston have expressed celebration at the attacks.

HOUSTON - Iranian Houstonians are sharing their reactions following the overnight strike on Iran from the United States and Israel.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran

The backstory:

The U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Tehran in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 28th.

Several top Iranian leaders were said to have been killed in the strikes, including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

This is the second time in eight months that the Trump administration has attacked the Islamic Republic during talks over its nuclear program. Trump says Iran keeps pursuing nuclear work and missile development, and he warns U.S. casualties are possible.

‘We deliver on our promises’

What they're saying:

Some Iranian and Iranian-Americans in the city of Houston are sharing their excitement for the future after the strikes.

"My first reaction was last night when I first saw the breaking news that Israel and the US conducting military operations in Iran, the first feeling that I had was excitement, because the Iranian people have been waiting for this moment since President Trump's and other tweets saying, go out there protesting your government and if they turned the weapons on you, we will come to your rescue," Houston Iranian-American Brian Taef said. "Last night we showed the world. We show the Iranian government, Islamic Republic, that America don't just make empty threats. We deliver on our promises. And we said, ‘We will support the Iranian people fighting for liberty.’"

"Tens of thousands of Iranians have been murdered as young as eight years old, so they've been waiting," Houston Iranian Dr. Nooshin Motahari said. "They know there is no peace with this regime. A regime that is capable of massacring its own people is a threat to their war. So they're thankful. They're happy, and we are here to be their voice."

According to Motahari and her family, they expect many Iranian Houstonians to gather in celebration of the strikes on Sunday afternoon.

The Source: Fox News Digital, local Houstonian Iranian and Iranian-Americans.

