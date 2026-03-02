Judge denies bond for habitual thief Eric Torres after multiple felony theft charges

The Brief A Harris County judge ordered 34-year-old Eric Torres held with no bond after he picked up three new felony theft charges while already out on a PR bond. Court records show Torres has multiple prior theft convictions, including three last year, but had repeatedly avoided prison time. The rare no-bond decision in a non-violent felony theft case has sparked debate ahead of his next court appearance Thursday.



Most of the time, the criminal justice system does little to punish convicted thieves, like 34-year-old Eric Torres, because theft is a non-violent crime. But 184th Judge Katherine Thomas showed Torres she's not playing.

Breaking Bond: Judge denies no bond to habitual thief

Judging by his criminal record, Torres is habitual thief. He's been convicted several times, three times just last year alone. But he's yet to spend time in prison or state jail.

What they're saying:

"Basically, he cops a plea, does his little bit of jail time, gets back out and re-offends time after time," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

According to court documents, Torres liked to steal from HEB, Marshalls and Target.

While the criminal justice system does little to punish thieves, it's a crime all consumers end up paying for.

On January 20, 184th Judge Katherine Thomas gave Torres a PR bond or get out of jail free card.

"He doesn't show up for court, so the PR bond gets immediately forfeited," said Kahan.

Within two weeks of having his PR bond forfeited, Torres picks up three more felony charges.

Judge Thomas puts Torres back in jail with no bond set.

"I never thought I'd see no bond for felony theft," Kahan said. "It's unheard of."

Most folks would likely look at what Judge Thomas did in this case and applaud her for it.

"I agree completely," said Defense Attorney Silvia Escobedo. "I think when they get to court in a few days the judge, after hearing both sides, is going to give bond on all of these cases."

If nothing else, Torres has been out of circulation for a couple of weeks.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.