Woman hurt in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - Police say a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston on Monday night.
The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Tierwester.
Police say patrol officers were conducting an investigation nearby when they heard the gunshots and responded to a convenience store.
Authorities say a few vehicles in the parking lot of the store and a couple of houses nearby were struck by gunfire.
A woman who had been injured went to a fire station, and she was then taken to the hospital. Police say she had minor wounds and will be treated and released.
The investigation is ongoing.
