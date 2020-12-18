Woman hospitalized in critical condition after north Houston shooting

article

Police say a woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in a car in north Houston.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Crosstimbers around 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, there were two groups of people in two vehicles. Police say an altercation occurred, and then there was an exchange of gunfire.

A few minutes later, police received a report that a vehicle with bullet holes had shown up at a hospital. Police say a woman in the vehicle had been shot.

The woman was transported by Life Flight to another hospital for further treatment. She was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police are reviewing surveillance video, and the investigation is ongoing.

