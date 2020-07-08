Woman grazed by bullet following road rage incident in Houston

A woman was grazed in the head during a shooting related to a road rage incident Wednesday evening.



Authorities said the incident took place on the 8400 block of Sterlingshire.

Houston police say there was a hit and run crash, and one of the cars started to follow the other.

The man who fired the shot told investigators he was in fear for his life.



Houston police will consult with the district attorney's office about whether charges will be filed.



The woman is expected to recover.