Expand / Collapse search

Woman found shot to death in Rosharon identified as Keniqua Dachelle King

By
Published 
Brazoria County
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a woman who was found dead in Rosharon.

Authorities identified her as 28-year-old Keniqua Dachelle King.

MORE: Remains found by hunters in woods identified as man missing since 2005

The woman was found dead around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, near FM 521 and FM 1462.

The sheriff’s office says King died as a result of gunshot wounds.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting or when the woman died. The investigation is ongoing.