Woman found shot to death in Rosharon identified as Keniqua Dachelle King
HOUSTON - The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a woman who was found dead in Rosharon.
Authorities identified her as 28-year-old Keniqua Dachelle King.
The woman was found dead around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, near FM 521 and FM 1462.
The sheriff’s office says King died as a result of gunshot wounds.
There is no information on what led up to the shooting or when the woman died. The investigation is ongoing.